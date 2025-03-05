US rejects alternative Gaza reconstruction plan

“The current proposal does not address the reality that Gaza is currently uninhabitable and residents cannot humanely live in a territory covered in debris and unexploded ordnance,” National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes said in a statement Tuesday night, according to CNN.

“President Trump stands by his vision to rebuild Gaza free from Hamas. We look forward to further talks to bring peace and prosperity to the region.”

The postwar plan for the Gaza Strip, which was proposed by Egypt and calls for Hamas to cede power to an interim administration until a reformed Palestinian Authority (PA) can assume control, would allow its roughly 2 million Palestinians to remain, in contrast to Trump’s proposal.

In the Arab summit yesterday in Cairo, Egypt proposed that a committee of Gazan professionals, overseen by the Palestinian Authority, manage Gaza for six months before the PA assumes full control. The Egyptian plan also called for Palestinian elections within a year.

MNA