Israel strikes Syria's Mezzeh Airport

Media sources reported that several explosions were heard from inside the military airport early on Monday.

Minutes later, eyewitnesses reported continuous flights of Israeli fighter jets and drones over Damascus.

In December 2024, after the fall of Bashar al-Assad, the Israeli regime, taking advantage of the chaos and collapse of the Syrian army, launched hundreds of attacks on Syrian military centers. In one of the attacks, it heavily bombed Al-Mezzeh Airport and destroyed all the Syrian army helicopters and military aircraft at the airport.

