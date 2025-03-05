US Defense Department reacts to downing of its drone in Yemen

A Pentagon official confirmed that the US military lost contact with an MQ-9 drone over the Red Sea on Monday.

He added that the US Department of Defense is investigating the cause of the incident.

The Yemeni Ansarullah movement issued a statement announcing that a US MQ9 drone that was carrying out hostile and espionage activities in Yemen was intercepted and shot down over the port of Hodeidah.

"With the downing of the MQ9 drone, this is the fifteenth US drone to be intercepted and destroyed over Yemen since the Gaza war," the statement added.

Ansarullah emphasized, "We will take all necessary measures to confront any aggression against the country and protect national interests.

