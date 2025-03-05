  1. World
  2. Eurasia
Mar 5, 2025, 11:03 AM

Fire breaks out at Baku Oil Refinery (+VIDEO)

Fire breaks out at Baku Oil Refinery (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Mar. 05 (MNA) – The Ministry of Emergency Situations' "112" hotline received reports of a fire at an oil refinery in Baku's Nizami district.

In response, the State Fire Protection Service was promptly dispatched to the scene, Azernews reports.

It was noted that firefighting efforts are currently underway.

"The Ministry will provide additional updates," officials stated.

MP/

News ID 229263

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News