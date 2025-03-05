Fire breaks out at Baku Oil Refinery (+VIDEO)

In response, the State Fire Protection Service was promptly dispatched to the scene, Azernews reports.
TEHRAN, Mar. 05 (MNA) – The Ministry of Emergency Situations' "112" hotline received reports of a fire at an oil refinery in Baku's Nizami district.
In response, the State Fire Protection Service was promptly dispatched to the scene, Azernews reports.
It was noted that firefighting efforts are currently underway.
"The Ministry will provide additional updates," officials stated.
MP/
