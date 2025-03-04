Iran marks National Tree Planting Day

National Tree Planting Day is held on the fifteenth day of Esfand, the last month of the Iranian calendar, and it marks the beginning of the National Week of Natural Resources.

Trees and plants are vital for life and sustainability, providing oxygen and numerous benefits for humanity.

Each year, many individuals plant seedlings to express their commitment to nature and take a step toward environmental preservation, especially in an era of ecological threat.

Tree Planting Day serves as a reminder to honor and sustain our environment.

Tree planting is a cherished tradition in Islam, highlighted by numerous narratives, with the Quran referencing plant growth in over twenty verses.

The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) stated that those who nurture a seedling will be rewarded with the fruit it bears.

Despite the significant cultural and religious value of trees across various nations, humanity has increasingly exploited nature for personal gain, leading to the destruction of this divine gift and escalating environmental issues.

This clearly emphasizes our responsibility to protect and sustainably manage natural resources, particularly forests and pastures, as an ethical and national obligation.

Countries celebrate Tree Planting Day by planting seedlings in urban green areas at the end of winter or the beginning of spring, depending on local climates.

In ancient Iran, respect for nature and conservation of resources like water, soil, and trees were deeply ingrained customs, with tree planting featured in various festivals.

Historically, Iranians honored tree planting as part of their national heritage and religious beliefs, viewing it as a form of worship.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei's relationship with the environment is often reduced to his annual symbolic tree planting on Iran’s National Tree Planting Day.

While it is notable that he has participated in this act for over forty years, his commitment to environmental issues extends beyond symbolism.

In 2015, he articulated comprehensive environmental policies in a letter to the heads of the three government branches, as mandated by Article 110 of the Constitution.

His priorities included establishing a unified national environmental system, managing vital resources systematically, criminalizing environmental damage, creating an ecological atlas, enhancing environmental diplomacy, fostering a green economy, and instilling environmental ethics and culture.

Ayatollah Khamenei emphasizes that environmental protection is not merely a formality but a crucial issue, stating, “The issue of the environment and preserving natural resources is vital. In our development efforts, prioritizing environmental preservation is essential, even in industrial matters.”

Regarding the importance of the environment, Ayatollah Khamenei has stated that plants, trees, and whatever comes from them are fundamental in the construction of human civilization, and we view trees, plants, and the environment in a spiritual manner.

He has explained in various speeches the dimensions of the issue of environmental protection and the duties that officials and the public have in preserving nature and the environment.

Some 8,000 plant species have been identified so far in Iran, which, in terms of their diversity and number, equals 80 percent of the plant species of the European continent.

In terms of biological and genetic diversity, Iran is among the top twenty countries in the world, so more than 8,000 plant species and a significant number of exclusive species in Iran have placed important parts of the country in the world's biodiversity hotspots.

Considering that Iran is one of the countries with low vegetation and only seven percent of its total area is covered with forests, the need to increase the country's green space is very important.

Iran, with only seven percent of its land covered by forests, urgently needs to expand its green spaces. This enhancement is crucial not only for ecological balance but also as a key strategy against climate change.

Community involvement is vital for successful tree-planting initiatives. By empowering locals to participate in these activities, we foster a sense of ownership and responsibility for the environment. Schools, universities, and local organizations often host planting events that serve as educational opportunities, raising awareness about biodiversity and conservation.

Instilling environmental stewardship from a young age helps cultivate a generation committed to protecting nature.

Additionally, the government can amplify these efforts through policies that promote reforestation and conservation.

Providing incentives for sustainable practices among individuals and businesses can yield significant long-term environmental benefits.

Establishing protected areas, supporting sustainable agriculture, and valuing ecosystems in economic planning are essential for balancing human activities with nature.

Ultimately, safeguarding and enhancing Iran's natural resources demands a comprehensive approach that integrates cultural respect, active community engagement, innovative policies, and international cooperation.

By doing so, we honor our ancestors' legacy in recognizing that preserving nature is essential for humanity's future. We must act decisively to ensure our ecosystems thrive, benefiting both the Earth and its inhabitants for generations to come.

Reported by Tohid Mahmoudpour