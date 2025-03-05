Trump threatens to deport, arrest pro-Palestine students

Trump made the warning in a post on his social media platform Truth Social on Tuesday, after pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside the campus of Columbia University in New York City.

“All Federal Funding will STOP for any College, School, or University that allows illegal protests,” he said, according to Press TV.

The president went on to say that “agitators” will either be imprisoned or permanently sent back to the country from which they came, adding that “American students will be permanently expelled or, depending on the crime, arrested.”

He didn’t specifically mention pro-Palestine protests in his post, but Trump has previously threatened to deport any student who took part in protests against Israel’s genocide of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

In late January, Trump signed an executive order, pledging to deport foreign students who have participated in pro-Palestinian protests.

He claimed that pro-Palestinian campus protests had unleashed an “unprecedented wave of vile anti-Semitic discrimination, vandalism, and violence against our citizens, especially in our schools and on our campuses.”

Rights groups and legal scholars say the order violates constitutional free speech rights.

SD/