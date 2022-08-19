Escalation inevitable if Israel denies Lebanon's rights

At the start of his speech at the "Hezbollah laying foundation stone ceremony of jihadi, touristic landmark in Bekaa’s Janta" on Friday, Nasrallah welcomed the participants in the ceremony and offers condolences on the death of the mother of the martyr Ahmad Kassir.

Hezbollah Secretary General also condoled and congratulated the family of the Palestinian martyr Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi.

He also said, "Establishing a landmark in Bekaa is the minimum way of expressing gratitude to that region and its locals."

Nasrallah went on to say "Upon the Israeli invasion in 1982, Iran dispatched an IRGC unit to help the Lebanese fight the occupation."

Janta hosted the first military camps where the Islamic Resistance fighters were trained, the Hezbollah chief said, adding "Several Iranian martyrs were claimed by the Israeli air raids on Janta military camps in the 1980."

"Regardless of the fate of the Iranian nuclear deal, Hezbollah will insist on the Lebanese maritime rights and borders," according to Nasrallah.

He hailed the Lebanese young athlete Charbel Abou Daher who withdrew from MMA competition in UAE to avoid competing with an Israeli rival.

Elsewhere, Nasrallah said that "Customs exchange rate against US dollar in Lebanon must not be raised at once to 20,000 L.L."

He further underscored the importance of continuing exerting efforts to form the new Lebanese government.

"Escalation is inevitable if the Israeli enemy denies Lebanon's maritime rights," Nasrallah underscored.

