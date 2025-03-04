Iran chargé d'affaires in Ankara summoned Turkish MFA

Öncü Keçeli, spokesman for the Turkish Foreign Ministry, announced that the chargé d'affaires of the Iranian embassy in Ankara has been invited to the ministry to exchange views and investigate the accusations of some Iranian officials against Turkey.

"Recently, Iranian officials have been raising their criticism of Türkiye more publicly. A file on this issue was prepared by our country's ministry, which we previously sent to the relevant officials," Keçeli said.

Earlier on Tuesday, an aide to the Foreign Minister reacted to recent comments by the top Turkish diplomat about Iran, telling Turkey's envoy to Tehran that "false statements and unrealistic analyses" should be avoided.

Mahmood Heidari, an aide to Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, has said that the common interests of Iran and Turkey necessitate avoiding “false statements” that could cause tensions in bilateral relations.

Heidari made the remarks as he met with Turkey’s Ambassador to Tehran Hicabi Kırlangıç on Monday, according to a press release by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

“The common interests of both countries and the sensitive conditions in the region necessitate avoiding false statements and unrealistic analyses that could lead to disagreements and tensions in bilateral relations,” the Iranian official said, in reference to remarks last week by Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan about Iran’s policies in the West Asia region.

Heidari further said the continued aggression and expansionism by the Israeli regime is “the biggest threat” to security and stability in the region.

Key Islamic countries, he added, are expected to do their utmost effort to help stop Israeli aggression against the people of Palestine and other regional countries, including Syria.

Hicabi Kırlangıç said for his part that Turkey’s stance focuses on maintaining and expanding good relations with Iran.

“We also believe that the two countries should have close cooperation to promote bilateral ties, regional interactions and address the existing threats,” the Turkish ambassador said.

He also said that he would convey the views of the Iranian Foreign Ministry to the Turkish government.

