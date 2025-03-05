Trump claims US has apprehended top ISIS-K terrorist

President Donald Trump said during his address Tuesday to a joint session of Congress that U.S. authorities have recovered and detained a senior Islamic State official responsible for a bombing during the evacuation of Afghanistan in 2021 that killed 13 U.S. troops and about 170 Afghans.

Mohammad Sharifullah, who was allegedly involved in the planning of the bombing during the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021, is being moved to the US and being charged with providing and conspiring to provide material support for terrorism, according to a source familiar with the matter.

“Tonight, I am pleased to announce that we have just apprehended the top terrorist responsible for that atrocity, and he is right now on his way here to face the swift sword of American justice,” Trump said in his joint address to Congress.

According to the report, Pakistan acted on CIA intelligence that led to the arrest of Sharifullah, according to another source familiar with the matter. In his speech, Trump thanked Pakistan for “helping arrest this monster.”

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif returned the message of gratitude in a statement issued on Wednesday, thanking Trump for “acknowledging and appreciating Pakistan’s role and support in counterterrorism efforts in Afghanistan.”

MNA