Aug 13, 2022, 9:45 PM

Iran's deterrence power prevents enemies from attacking Iran

TEHRAN, Aug. 13 (MNA) – Spokesman of the Iranian Armed Forces Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi said that the enemies know very well that Iran's deterrence has grown too strong which makes them think twice before waging a war against Tehran.

The spokesman of the Iranian Armed Forces Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi made the comments in a ceremony held by the Iranian armed forces to commemorate national Journalist's Day on Saturday in Tehran.

The chief spokesman of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic said that "We have developed a very high deterrent power for hard war," adding that, the enemies see this power and think twice for decide to wage a war against Iran.

"Otherwise they would not have waited for an hour and taken action," Gen. Shekarchi added.

Meanwhile, he said that the enemy has focused on the psychological warfare (soft war) after seeing that it is unable to wage a war in the hard field. 

