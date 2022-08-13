Egypt parliament approves major cabinet reshuffle

An emergency session of parliament on Saturday approved several cabinet changes in Egypt’s first major reshuffle since 2019, with 13 ministers moved, regional media have reported the local media as saying.

According to the media, the National Media Authority said in a statement that the House of Representatives had approved “all the nominations set forth in a letter from President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi regarding a ministerial reshuffle.”

Sisi’s official Facebook page said the president had urged parliament to discuss the changes in the more than 30-strong cabinet, which were agreed following consultations with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli.

There has been only one reshuffle since Madbouli took office in 2018, in December 2019.

Following parliamentary approval, the new ministers are now expected to be sworn in.

MNA/PR