US spy drone tracked near Iran: US media report

Information from FlightRadar24, captured the moment a U.S. MQ-4C reconnaissance drone crossed into the area around Iran's southern border, News Week claimed in a report.

Flightradar24 data indicates that a U.S. Navy MQ-4C Triton reconnaissance drone, tail number 169659, departed from the United Arab Emirates on March 3. The aircraft appeared to have flown into Iranian airspace but that has not been verified by Newsweek. However, it is certain that the drone flew close to Iran's Kish Island, home to several Iranian naval bases. After approximately 12 hours in flight, the drone vanished from radar tracking.

The MQ-4C Triton, developed by Northrop Grumman, is a high-altitude, long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle designed for persistent maritime surveillance. Capable of remaining airborne for over 24 hours, the Triton is equipped with advanced sensors, including a radar that enables 360-degree surveillance over vast areas. This technology makes it a crucial asset in the US Navy's intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations.

