  1. Politics
Aug 6, 2022, 12:20 PM

Raeisi condemns Israel attacks on Gaza, Kabul terrorist blast

Raeisi condemns Israel attacks on Gaza, Kabul terrorist blast

TEHRAN, Aug. 06 (MNA) – Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi condemned the attacks of the Israeli regime on the Gaza Strip as well as Friday's terrorist explosions in the Afghan capital of Kabul.

"In its last night's crime, the Zionist regime once again showed its occupier and aggressor nature to the world, but the resistance of the people of Gaza will speed up the decline of this child-killing regime," Raeisi said on Saturday morning.

Twelve people, including Tayseer al-Jabari, a senior commander of the Islamic Jihad movement, and a five-year-old child, were killed in an airstrike by Israel on a center affiliated with the resistance movement in a residential area in the besieged Gaza Strip on Friday, only days after the regime arrested a senior figure of the group.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said well over 80 people were also injured in the attack in Rafah.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Raeisi pointed to the conspiracy of separatists and mercenaries of the US and the Zionist regime in Afghanistan.

Condemning the Kabul attack, the Iranian President called on the Afghan ruling body to identify those who were behind the incident and to maintain the security of Afghan citizens as well.

At least 10 people died after a bomb hidden in a cart went off on Friday in the Sar-e-Kariz area, Kabul. The blast occurred near a mosque in the Shiite neighborhood. No one has so far claimed responsibility for the explosion.

MP/TSN2753948

News Code 189935
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/189935/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News