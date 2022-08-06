Raeisi condemns Israel attacks on Gaza, Kabul terrorist blast

"In its last night's crime, the Zionist regime once again showed its occupier and aggressor nature to the world, but the resistance of the people of Gaza will speed up the decline of this child-killing regime," Raeisi said on Saturday morning.

Twelve people, including Tayseer al-Jabari, a senior commander of the Islamic Jihad movement, and a five-year-old child, were killed in an airstrike by Israel on a center affiliated with the resistance movement in a residential area in the besieged Gaza Strip on Friday, only days after the regime arrested a senior figure of the group.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said well over 80 people were also injured in the attack in Rafah.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Raeisi pointed to the conspiracy of separatists and mercenaries of the US and the Zionist regime in Afghanistan.

Condemning the Kabul attack, the Iranian President called on the Afghan ruling body to identify those who were behind the incident and to maintain the security of Afghan citizens as well.

At least 10 people died after a bomb hidden in a cart went off on Friday in the Sar-e-Kariz area, Kabul. The blast occurred near a mosque in the Shiite neighborhood. No one has so far claimed responsibility for the explosion.

