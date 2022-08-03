TPOI, Russia Business Co. ink MoU to enhance trade coop.

This Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Deputy Minister of Industry and Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) Alireza Payman-Pak and Alexey Repik, Chairman of Delovaya Rossiya (Business Russia) representatives of the company, Russian Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran Levan Dzhagaryan and Deputy Iranian Ambassador to Russia through a webinar.

The TPOI head at the beginning of the meeting pointed to the good relations between Iranian and Russian traders and stated that establishing coordination with leading Russian economic enterprises such as Business Russia Company, which is the representative of important economic institutions in the industrial and economic sectors of this country, is of paramount importance for Iran.

Under the agreement, it is agreed that six working groups will be set up in the fields of ‘medicines’, ‘oil and gas’, ‘medical equipment’, ‘agriculture’, ‘metallurgy’ and ‘machine manufacturingگ.

Russian Ambassador to Iran pointed to the good and satisfactory cooperation between Iran and Russia in the field of trade and stated that signing this MoU will greatly help increase trade exchanges between the two countries.

The deputy Iranian ambassador to Russia Maleki pointed to the amicable ties between presidents of the two countries of Iran and Russia and said that the recent visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and also TPOI head to Russia brought about a great impetus between private sectors of the two countries.

President of all-Russia Public Organization Business Russia, for his part, said that singing the MoU can help boost and strengthen trade relations between the two countries.

