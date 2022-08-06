  1. World
  2. Middle East
Aug 6, 2022, 9:40 PM

Gaza power plant shuts down over lack of fuel

Gaza power plant shuts down over lack of fuel

TEHRAN, Aug. 06 (MNA) – Gaza's sole power plant shut down on Saturday after running out of fuel, an electricity company spokesman said, five days after Israel closed its goods crossing with the Palestinian enclave.

"The power plant in Gaza has stopped (working) due to the fuel shortage," said Mohammed Thabet, spokesman for the electricity company.

The power station has gone without fuel deliveries through Israel since the country shut its goods and people crossings with Gaza on Tuesday, the Arab Weekly reported.

The electricity supply is expected to plummet to just four hours a day, Thabet said.

Israel's closure of its crossings with Gaza came as the military braced for reprisals following the arrest of two senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad members in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement earlier on Saturday, Gaza's electricity company said the shutdown "will affect all public utilities and crucial installations and exacerbate the humanitarian situation".

The company called on "all parties to urgently intervene and allow the entrance of fuel deliveries for the power plant to work."

MA/PR

News Code 189954
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/189954/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News