Iran FM pens letters to intl. community to condemn Israel

As the brutal and aggressive attacks on Gaza people intensify by the Zionist apartheid regime, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, sent a letter to the foreign ministers of Islamic countries, the United Nations, the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the head of the Non-Aligned Movement and the Secretary General of the African Union to convey the deep concern of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the current events in the Gaza Strip, which led to the martyrdom of a number of civilians, including innocent Palestinian children.

In some of the letters sent, Iranian foreign minister condemned the crimes and aggressions committed by the Zionist regime, which come amid silence and inactivity on the part of the international organizations, and said that the Israeli apartheid, usurping regime has to bear responsibility for the consequences of the escalation of the crisis in Gaza and the Palestinian territories.

Amir Abdullahian considered confronting the occupation and defending the homeland as the natural right of the Palestinian nation and emphasized the need for immediate and decisive action by the international community and the United Nations, especially the UN Security Council, in condemning the Zionist regime and stopping the crimes and aggressions committed by the regime.

MNA