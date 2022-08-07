2nd top Islamic Jihad cmdr. killed in Israeli airstrike

In a statement on Sunday, Islamic Jihad confirmed that Khaled Mansour, its commander in the south of the Gaza Strip, had been killed in an Israeli raid on Saturday, Al Jazeera reported.

Mansour is the second high-ranking member of Islamic Jihad to be killed since Israel began attacking Gaza on Friday, when it assassinated the group’s commander in the north, Taysir al-Jabari.

The Zionist regime's army launched brutal attacks on the Gaza Strip on Friday evening, killing a number of Palestinians.

The Islamic Jihad has fired more than 100 rockets toward the occupied territories after the Israeli regime assassinated one of the Palestinian resistance movement’s senior commanders during a massacre.

The movement called the retaliatory barrage only an “initial response” to the Israeli bloodbath that killed a number of Palestinians in the city of Rafah which is located in the southern part of the Tel Aviv-blockaded Gaza Strip.

The latest deaths bring the tally of children killed since Friday to six, and the total death toll among Palestinians to 24. At least 204 others have also been wounded, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza.

The violence has raised fears of another war on Gaza by Israel, just 15 months after a month-long conflict that killed more than 260 people.

