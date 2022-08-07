  1. Politics
Iran embassy strongly condemns recent blasts in Afghanistan

TEHRAN, Aug. 07 (MNA) – Iranian Embassy in Kabul strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Afghan capital of Kabul which led to the injury and martyrdom of a number of Husseini mourners during month of Muharram.

While denouncing the recent terrorist events in Afghanistan, the embassy called on caretaker government of Afghanistan to adopt tough security measures to prevent occurrence of such heinous incidents in future.

Following the terrorist attack on Saturday in Pul-e-Sokhta District in Kabul, three people were martyred and seven others were injured.

The blast came as an explosion occurred on Saturday in predominantly Shiite area of Kabul among mourners of Imam Hussein (PBUH) which led to the martyrdom of eight people and injury of 18 others.

ISIL terrorist group claimed the responsibility for these blasts in Afghan capital of Kabul.

