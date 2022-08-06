  1. Politics
FM speaks by phone with Nakhala to condemn aggression on Gaza

TEHRAN, Aug. 06 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian called the Islamic Jihad Secretary General Ziyad Al-Nakahal to strongly condemn the attacks by the Zionist regime on the people of Gaza.

"There is no doubt that the Palestinian Resistance and Gaza's resistant people are the final winners on the battlefield," the top Iranian diplomat said.

Paying tribute to the Palestinian martyrs and the martyrs in the recent brutal attacks by the Zionists on the Gaza Strip, Amir-Abdollahian added, Tel Aviv is trying to cover up the multi-layered crises in the occupied territories by continuing to create new crises."

The Secretary General of the Islamic Jihad Movement, for his part, explained the latest developments while appreciating the support from the people and the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Palestine.

Al-Nakhala added: Today, the Zionist regime is in its weaker than ever, and the Resistance fighters support Gaza residents and Palestine and the freedom of holy Quds with dignity and strength.

He also noted, "We have responded to the Zionist regime by relying on God and the Palestinian Resistance's might, and we will make an important change in the course of this struggle."

MNA

