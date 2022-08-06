  1. Iran
Aug 6, 2022, 10:00 AM

Pres. Raeisi attends mourning ceremony of Imam Hussein (AS)

Pres. Raeisi attends mourning ceremony of Imam Hussein (AS)

TEHRAN, Aug. 06 (MNA)– On eve of 8th night, the mourning ceremony of Third Infallible Imam of Household of Holy Prophet, Hazrat Imam Hussein (PBUH) was held at Salman Farsi Mosque of Presidential Office on Fri. with participation of President Raeisi.

The mourning ceremony of Imam Hussein (Peace Be Upon Him) was held with fully observing of health protocols and guidelines due to the re-emergence of coronavirus in the country.

In this ceremony, Ayatollah Dr. Sa’di delivered a lecture on the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (PBUH) and his true companion in Karbala.

Imam Hussein (PBUH), a grandson of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad (S), and his 72 companions were martyred in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD. Every year in Muharram, the first month in the lunar Hijri calendar, Shia Muslims around the world commemorate the martyrdom of the Third Shia Imam, Imam Hussein (PBUH) and his companions.

MA/IRN84845489

News Code 189922
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/189922/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News