Pres. Raeisi attends mourning ceremony of Imam Hussein (AS)

The mourning ceremony of Imam Hussein (Peace Be Upon Him) was held with fully observing of health protocols and guidelines due to the re-emergence of coronavirus in the country.

In this ceremony, Ayatollah Dr. Sa’di delivered a lecture on the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (PBUH) and his true companion in Karbala.

Imam Hussein (PBUH), a grandson of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad (S), and his 72 companions were martyred in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD. Every year in Muharram, the first month in the lunar Hijri calendar, Shia Muslims around the world commemorate the martyrdom of the Third Shia Imam, Imam Hussein (PBUH) and his companions.

