Macron says Iran freed French national from prison

A French citizen imprisoned in Iran for over 880 days has been freed, French officials said Thursday, according to AP.

The French citizens has been named as Olivier Grondeau who was held in Iran on espionage charges.

Macron also raised the case of the other two French nationals held in Iran.

“Cécile Kohler and Jacques Paris must be freed from Iranian jails,” he wrote, according to AP.

Iran has condemned the Western states' double standards when it comes to human rights. The Western nationals are usually held in Iran on spying for hostile states charges.

MNA