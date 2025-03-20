  1. World
Israel martyrs at least 37 in predawn attacks on Gaza

TEHRAN, Mar. 20 (MNA) – At least 37 Palestinians, including women and children, have been killed in predawn attacks by Israel in the north and south of the territory.

The latest killings will add to the Gaza Health Ministry’s death toll of some 436 Palestinians, including 183 children, killed since Israel shattered the ceasefire on Tuesday.

Israeli military’s overnight attacks on Gaza have killed and injured dozens of people over recent hours, Al Jazeera reported. 

It has been reported that at least 71 people are confirmed dead following those attacks.

As we previously reported, among the deadliest overnight Israeli attacks has been shelling targeting homes in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, which has killed least 20 people.

