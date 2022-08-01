Iran tries to expand non-oil exports to Oman

In line with the goal of developing Iranian exports of non-oil goods to Oman and increasing the volume of commercial exchanges between the two countries, a joint cooperation memorandum was signed between the Trade Development Organization of Iran (TPOI) and Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) on the one side and the head of the Iran-Oman Joint Chamber of Commerce on the other side.

The MoU was signed in a meeting which was held in Tehran on Monday with the participation of TPOI head Alireza Peyman-Pak, the Chairman of Small Industries and Industrial Towns Organization of Iran (ISIPO), Ali Rasoulian, and Head of the Iran-Oman Joint Chamber of Commerce Mohsen Zarrabi at the (ISIPO) headquarters in Tehran.

"Many favorable measures have been taken regarding the improvement and promotion of relations between the Chamber of Commerce of Iran and Oman, which has been very effective," Alireza Peyman-Pak said said at the meeting.

Referring to the establishment of a direct sea line between the two countries of Iran and Oman with the support of the government, he added that guarantee issues, such as the matter of the export guarantee fund, are in the stage of providing services, and finally, effective efforts have been made to use all the capacities and privileges that exist in the government for business development.

