US launches fresh attacks on Yemen at Trump's order

The United States has engaged in fresh military escalation against Yemen after President Donald Trump vowed to destroy the Arab Peninsula nation’s Ansarallah popular resistance movement, which has served as an instrumental force in regional retaliation for rampant aggression by the Israeli regime, Washington’s closest ally, according to Press TV.

On Thursday, it was reported that American warplanes had carried out fresh bombing against Yemen’s port city of al-Hudaydah and the city of Sa’ada in the country’s farthest-lying northwestern areas.

"They will be completely annihilated!" Trump had earlier written on his Truth Social media platform, referring to Ansarallah.

Also on Thursday, the Israeli regime reported that missile sirens had rang out throughout the Shfela region and the holy occupied city of al-Quds and their surroundings in the central part of the occupied Palestinian territories.

Resistance media outlets, meanwhile, reported that sirens had gone off across huge swathes of the territories, from al-Quds to the city of Tel Aviv.

The developments came after Yemen’s Armed Forces resumed their anti-Israeli operations at the discretion of Ansarallah’s leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi.

Houthi had set the Israeli regime a four-day deadline to open the Gaza Strip’s crossings to let in vital aid into the Palestinian territory. Tel Aviv has closed off the terminals amid its deadly attacks against the coastal sliver.

The regime, however, missed the deadline, prompting the Armed Forces to resume a ban on Israeli and Israeli-affiliated vessels’ crossing key waterways off Yemen’s coastline.

On Saturday, Trump issued an executive order mandating deployment of “overwhelming lethal force” against Yemen. He, however, did not mention the Israeli regime and Yemen’s anti-Israeli operations, instead accusing Sana’a of disrupting international navigation.

This is while, Yemeni authorities have repeatedly asserted that the country’s strikes were only aimed at Israeli targets.

Over Saturday and Sunday alone, as many as 53 Yemeni civilians, including women and children, were killed in American airstrikes hitting purely civilian targets throughout entire Yemen, despite Trump’s assertions that the US’s aggression was aimed at Ansarallah.

MNA