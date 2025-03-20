Thousands protest against arrest of Istanbul mayor

Several roads had been closed, some social media platforms were restricted, and a four-day demonstration ban was put into place in an attempt to thwart protests, Euronews reported.

However, despite the ban, many gathered outside the Istanbul’s police headquarters, the City Hall, and outside the headquarters of İmamoğlu's Republican People's Party (CHP).

One protester called the arrest "unlawful" and "baseless".

"This is not democracy. It’s a sham of democracy. The people do not deserve this. We are upset of course. As humans, we are upset," he said.

Riot police blocked off roads leading to the Vatan Security Department, where the mayor was taken following his arrest.

İmamoğlu is a popular opposition leader and the main rival of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. A total of 100 people, including the mayor and several other prominent figures, were arrested.

İmamoğlu and his aides are suspected of alleged corruption, including extortion and fraud, as well as aiding the Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK), an outlawed party classified as a terrorist organization by Ankara, Washington and other Turkish allies.

İmamoğlu's arrest comes amid a wider crackdown on opposition figures, which has been criticized as a politically motivated in an attempt to silence dissent.

A day earlier, Istanbul University revoked the mayor's bachelor degree, a requisite for running in elections under Turkish law.

Turkish authorites have seized the construction company co-owned by detained Istanbul mayor, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's office said.

MNA