Iran’s export of products to Turkey up 81% in H1

According to statistics, Iran exported $367 million worth of non-oil products to neighboring Turkey from Jan. to Jun., showing an 81 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

The report announced the 37 percent growth of Turkey’s exchange of products with the Islamic Republic of Iran in the first half of the current year in 2022.

Exchange of products between Iran and Turkey in the first six months of the previous year in 2021 (from Jan. to Jun.) hit $2.448, the rate of which reached $3.365 billion in the same period of the current year.

Based on the report, Turkey’s export value of products to Iran from Jan. to Jun. 2022 hit $1.461 billion, showing a 15 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Turkey exported $1.266 billion worth of products to the Islamic Republic of Iran from Jan. to Jun. 2021.

Accordingly, Turkey’s import of products from Iran in the first six months of the current year recorded a 61 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

Statistics showed that Turkey imported $1.182 billion worth of products from Iran from Jan. to Jun. 2021, the rate of which hit $1.904 billion, showing a hike in the same period of the current year.

