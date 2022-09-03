Iran’s export of technical-engineering services up 31%: TPOI

Alireza Payman-Pak said on Saturday that the country’s export of technical and engineering services last year (ended March 20, 2022) increased 39 percent as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

With the coordination made in this regard and the special emphasis of Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, the export of technical and engineering services would hit $70 billion.

He went on to say that the country is able to export $8 billion worth of technical and engineering services to Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) by the end of 2025.

TPOI chief then expounded on the salient measures taken in the past year since the new administration under President Raeisi assumed office in August 2021 and stated that spurring export of non-oil commodities was emphasized by the president in his election campaign.

The export of technical and engineering services from June 21 to July 22 registered more than 120 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

The country enjoys high potential and capabilities in this field which can boost the export volume of technical and engineering services, he underlined.

