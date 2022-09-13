  1. Economy
Sep 13, 2022, 11:59 PM

IRISL transited 27k containers via N-S Corridor in 4 months

TEHRAN, Sep. 13 (MNA) – The Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) managed to transit 27,500 TEU containers through North-South Corridor in the first four months of the current year (from March 21 to July 22), regarded as unprecedented.

IRISL succeeded in registering a new record of transporting the transited cargo en route North-South Corridor.

Accordingly, 27,500 TEU containers have been transported by the IRISL through North-South Transport Corridor, the weight of these containers transited stood at 337,000 tons.

The important point to note is that only two transit routes were defined between the ports of India, UAE and Russia at the beginning of the revival of the North-South Corridor project, which has rapidly been expanded to 14 routes in different ports of the world in the last two months.

IRISL has announced the Commonwealth Independent States (CIS) and Russian Federation as the main transit destinations and has emphasized that the goods are delivered to the owners of the goods in DOOR TO DOOR form using the facilities of the Group.

