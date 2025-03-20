  1. Culture
Iran hopes Palestine to be freed from Israeli's occupation

TEHRAN, Mar. 20 (MNA) – Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations congratulated the advent of New Year (Nowruz), expressing hope that Palestine will be liberated from the occupation of the criminal Zionist regime.

The mission also expressed hope that wars would end with a just peace and Palestine would be freed from the occupation of the Israeli regime.

Nowruz is harbinger of renewal and hope and in the year to come, “We hope that rationality and wisdom will replace force and threats, wars will end with a just peace, and that Palestine will be liberated from the occupation of the occupying regime of Israel.”

It is hoped that human dignity, which is a divine gift to humanity, will be equally respected, regardless of race, religion, or geography, Iran’s Mission to the United Nations added.

