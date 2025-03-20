Iran hopes Palestine to be freed from Israeli's occupation

The mission also expressed hope that wars would end with a just peace and Palestine would be freed from the occupation of the Israeli regime.

It is hoped that human dignity, which is a divine gift to humanity, will be equally respected, regardless of race, religion, or geography, Iran’s Mission to the United Nations added.

