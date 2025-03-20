Yemen army targets Ben Gurion Airport with hypersonic missile

Yahya Saree said that Ben Gurion Airport in the occupied Jaffa area was targeted by a hypersonic ballistic missile, adding that Yemeni forces carried out military operations targeting an American aircraft carrier and a number of its warships.

“We have intensified the targeting of enemy warships in the Red Sea, including the aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman and its affiliated warships,” the spokesman emphasized.

These operations were carried out by the missile force, navy and sophisticated drones, Saree said, noting that Yemeni Armed Forces carried out the operation with a number of ballistic missiles and drones.

By the grace of God, this operation successfully achieved its objectives, he continued.

