Aug 3, 2022, 3:00 PM

EU reacts to US-China tensions amid Taiwan tension

TEHRAN, Aug. 03 (MNA) – The European Union called on Wednesday for tensions over Pelosi's visit to Taiwan to be resolved through dialogue and for communication channels with China to be kept open to avoid miscalculation.

The EU has an interest in preserving peace and the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, a spokesperson for the 27-nation bloc said, Reuters reported. 

"We encourage a peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues. Tensions should be resolved through dialogue. Appropriate channels of communication should be maintained to reduce the risks of miscalculation," he added.

The European Commission spokesperson said the EU had a clear One China Policy, recognizing the government of the People's Republic of China as the sole legal government of China while also pursuing friendly relations and close cooperation with Taiwan.

