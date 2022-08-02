  1. Iran
Aug 2, 2022, 9:20 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 2

TEHRAN, Aug. 02 (MNA) – Mehr News agency takes a look at headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Tuesday, August 2.

Arman-e Melli:

Spox.: Afghan forces unaware of exact borderline territory

Senior diplomat says Iran presented opinions about Borrell's plan

Aftab:

White House opposes Tehran talks with Riyadh, Cairo

Ebtekar:

Senior diplomat announces nuclear talks may resume

Etemad:

Hezbollah announces readiness for war 

Etela'at:

AEOI chief: Iran capable of building atomic bomb but won't build

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Kan'ani: Cooperation with IAEA important for Iran

Kayhan:

Iran’s intel. forces detain Israeli-linked Baha'i group

Iran to build two petrorefineries worth 18 bn dollars

MP

News Code 189769
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/189769/

