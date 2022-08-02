Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 2

Arman-e Melli:
Spox.: Afghan forces unaware of exact borderline territory
Senior diplomat says Iran presented opinions about Borrell's plan
Aftab:
White House opposes Tehran talks with Riyadh, Cairo
Ebtekar:
Senior diplomat announces nuclear talks may resume
Etemad:
Hezbollah announces readiness for war
Etela'at:
AEOI chief: Iran capable of building atomic bomb but won't build
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
Kan'ani: Cooperation with IAEA important for Iran
Kayhan:
Iran’s intel. forces detain Israeli-linked Baha'i group
Iran to build two petrorefineries worth 18 bn dollars
