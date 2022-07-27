Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 27

Arman-e Melli:
Raeisi: Agreement accessible if Westerners adopt logical behaviors
Asia:
4 Iranian films, 1 judge to participate in Venice Film Festival
Etemad:
Consequences of non-revival of JCPOA for Iran
Etela'at:
Agreement accessible if other sides adopts logical behaviors
Nasrallah says decline of Israel is close
Iran:
EU's Borrell acknowledges maximum pressure failed
Javan:
Nasrallah: End of Israel seems so close
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
Borrell says anti-Iran maximum pressure failed
Turkey launches airstrike on N Iraq, Syria
Kayhan:
Nasrallah vows decline of Israel in near future
If Westerners adopt logical behaviors, JCPOA talks to achieve results, Raeisi says
