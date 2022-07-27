  1. Iran
Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 27

TEHRAN, Jul. 27 (MNA) – Mehr News agency takes a look at headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Wednesday, July 27.

Arman-e Melli:

Raeisi: Agreement accessible if Westerners adopt logical behaviors

4 Iranian films, 1 judge to participate in Venice Film Festival

Etemad:

Consequences of non-revival of JCPOA for Iran

Etela'at:

Agreement accessible if other sides adopts logical behaviors

Nasrallah says decline of Israel is close

Iran:

EU's Borrell acknowledges maximum pressure failed 

Javan:

Nasrallah: End of Israel seems so close

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Borrell says anti-Iran maximum pressure failed

Turkey launches airstrike on N Iraq, Syria

Kayhan:

Nasrallah vows decline of Israel in near future

If Westerners adopt logical behaviors, JCPOA talks to achieve results, Raeisi says

