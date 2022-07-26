  1. Iran
Jul 26, 2022, 9:30 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 26

TEHRAN, Jul. 26 (MNA) – Mehr News agency takes a look at headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Tuesday, July 26.

Ebtekar:

Tehran in danger of flood catastrophe

Etemad:

Zionist regime shocked by Russian measures

Etela'at:

Iran opposing any military solution in any country: FM spox.

Iraqi army says would force Turkish troops to leave Iraqi Kurdistan

Javan:

Unprecedented tension between Moscow, Tel Aviv

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

People in Bahrain, UAE, Saudi Arabia oppose normalization of ties with Zionist regime

Kayhan:

AEOI chief: Beyond-Safeguards cameras not to be switched on as long as allegations on Iran continue

Zionists afraid of Iran's achievement in launching satellites to space

RHM/

News Code 189478
Marzieh Rahmani
