Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 26

Ebtekar:

Tehran in danger of flood catastrophe

Etemad:

Zionist regime shocked by Russian measures

Etela'at:

Iran opposing any military solution in any country: FM spox.

Iraqi army says would force Turkish troops to leave Iraqi Kurdistan

Javan:

Unprecedented tension between Moscow, Tel Aviv

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

People in Bahrain, UAE, Saudi Arabia oppose normalization of ties with Zionist regime

Kayhan:

AEOI chief: Beyond-Safeguards cameras not to be switched on as long as allegations on Iran continue

Zionists afraid of Iran's achievement in launching satellites to space

