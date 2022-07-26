Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 26

Ebtekar:
Tehran in danger of flood catastrophe
Etemad:
Zionist regime shocked by Russian measures
Etela'at:
Iran opposing any military solution in any country: FM spox.
Iraqi army says would force Turkish troops to leave Iraqi Kurdistan
Javan:
Unprecedented tension between Moscow, Tel Aviv
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
People in Bahrain, UAE, Saudi Arabia oppose normalization of ties with Zionist regime
Kayhan:
AEOI chief: Beyond-Safeguards cameras not to be switched on as long as allegations on Iran continue
Zionists afraid of Iran's achievement in launching satellites to space
RHM/
