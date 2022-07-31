Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 31

Arman-e Melli:
Bidding farewell to dollar, euro in favor of ruble
Leader urges Iranian officials to repair flood damages in country
Aftab:
Who benefits from instability in Iraq?
Ebtekar:
Leader: Iranian officials must take necessary measures to repair flood damages
Etemad:
EU's Borrell says waiting for responses from Washington, Tehran
Etela'at:
Blinken, Lavrov hold first telephone call after Ukraine war
Iran:
Pres. Raeisi pays unannounced visit to flood-hitten areas in Firuzkuh
Javan:
Leader condoles with Iranian families over flood crisis
China could shoot Nancy Pelosi plane during Taiwan trip
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
Leader stresses continuation of aiding flood-hitten people in Iran
Kayhan:
Hashd al-Sha’abi displays power against plots in Baghdad
RHM/
