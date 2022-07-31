Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 31

Arman-e Melli:

Bidding farewell to dollar, euro in favor of ruble

Leader urges Iranian officials to repair flood damages in country

Aftab:

Who benefits from instability in Iraq?

Ebtekar:

Leader: Iranian officials must take necessary measures to repair flood damages

Etemad:

EU's Borrell says waiting for responses from Washington, Tehran

Etela'at:

Blinken, Lavrov hold first telephone call after Ukraine war

Iran:

Pres. Raeisi pays unannounced visit to flood-hitten areas in Firuzkuh

Javan:

Leader condoles with Iranian families over flood crisis

China could shoot Nancy Pelosi plane during Taiwan trip

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Leader stresses continuation of aiding flood-hitten people in Iran

Kayhan:

Hashd al-Sha’abi displays power against plots in Baghdad

RHM/