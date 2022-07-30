Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 30

Arman-e Melli
Food security with extraterrestrial cultivation
Aftab-e Eghtesadi
Any attack on Iran to be severely responded: Pres. Raeisi
One step for extending 25-year gas deal between Tehran, Ankara
Akhbar-e Sanat
Considerable increase of Iran’s oil revenues in 13th govt.
Azarbaijan
Venezuela to provide Iran with 1mn agricultural land
Joint oil contract to increase power between Iran, Russia in international arena
Ettela’at
World countries interested in buying oil from Iran
Pres. Raeisi orders governor general, responsible officials to help flood-stricken people
Emruz
Iran increases export of agricultural products to China
Iran
Accelerating in implementation of comprehensive agreement between Iran and China
European companies eye returning to Iran lucrative market
Tehran, Kabul emphasize reclaiming Helmand water share
Tejarat
Iran seeking a strong, stable agreement: Amir-Abdollahian
