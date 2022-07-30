Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 30

Arman-e Melli

Food security with extraterrestrial cultivation

Aftab-e Eghtesadi

Any attack on Iran to be severely responded: Pres. Raeisi

One step for extending 25-year gas deal between Tehran, Ankara

Akhbar-e Sanat

Considerable increase of Iran’s oil revenues in 13th govt.

Azarbaijan

Venezuela to provide Iran with 1mn agricultural land

Joint oil contract to increase power between Iran, Russia in international arena

Ettela’at

World countries interested in buying oil from Iran

Pres. Raeisi orders governor general, responsible officials to help flood-stricken people

Emruz

Iran increases export of agricultural products to China

Iran

Accelerating in implementation of comprehensive agreement between Iran and China

European companies eye returning to Iran lucrative market

Tehran, Kabul emphasize reclaiming Helmand water share

Tejarat

Iran seeking a strong, stable agreement: Amir-Abdollahian

MA/