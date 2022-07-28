Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 28

Arman-e Emruz:

Borrelli: Now is time to reach agreement

Asia:

Drought, water shortages pose serious risk to country

Aftab-e Yazd:

Details of how terrorist team detained by intelligence forces in Iran

Ebtekar:

JCPOA reaches final stage

Etemad:

EU proposal on JCPOA handed over to US, Iran

Leader: Friday Prayer must not do business activities

Etela'at:

Turkish military bases in Iraqi Kurdistan, consulate in Musel come under attack

Leader urges officials for prudence in dealing with Hijab issue

Iran:

Leader urges Friday Prayers Imams to keep being with people

Jam-e Jam:

Leader condoles demise of revoilutional artist Habibullah Sadeghi

Javan:

Europeans desperate to revive JCPOA

Jomhouriy-e Eslami:

EU foreign policy chief calls for taking last step in JCPOA revivial

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

Russia linked with India through Iran

Shargh:

Failure of Borrell's proposal would mean JCPOA death: UT professor

Keyhan:

Iranian women's success stirs western countries anger in Hijab issue

Hamshahri:

Leader: West angry at Iranian women's success while observing Hijab

