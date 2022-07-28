Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 28

Arman-e Emruz:
Borrelli: Now is time to reach agreement
Asia:
Drought, water shortages pose serious risk to country
Aftab-e Yazd:
Details of how terrorist team detained by intelligence forces in Iran
Ebtekar:
JCPOA reaches final stage
Etemad:
EU proposal on JCPOA handed over to US, Iran
Leader: Friday Prayer must not do business activities
Etela'at:
Turkish military bases in Iraqi Kurdistan, consulate in Musel come under attack
Leader urges officials for prudence in dealing with Hijab issue
Iran:
Leader urges Friday Prayers Imams to keep being with people
Jam-e Jam:
Leader condoles demise of revoilutional artist Habibullah Sadeghi
Javan:
Europeans desperate to revive JCPOA
Jomhouriy-e Eslami:
EU foreign policy chief calls for taking last step in JCPOA revivial
Donyay-e Eghtesad:
Russia linked with India through Iran
Shargh:
Failure of Borrell's proposal would mean JCPOA death: UT professor
Keyhan:
Iranian women's success stirs western countries anger in Hijab issue
Hamshahri:
Leader: West angry at Iranian women's success while observing Hijab
KI
Your Comment