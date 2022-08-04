Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on August 4

Arman-e Emruz
Last attempt of EU for salvaging JCPOA
Return of negotiators to Vienna for resumption of talks
Eskenas
Washington’s rhetoric before new round of talks in Vienna
Afkar
Iran’s trade with Oman up 80% in first four months of current year
Eghtesad-e Mardom
Oman welcomes expansion of trade ties with Iran: official
Rouzagar
Injecting gas into centrifuges ‘a response to US sanctions’: AEOI chief
Siasat-e Rooz
Iran-EU proposals on negotiating table
Asr-e Iranian
US must lift all illegal sanctions imposed against Iran: Chinese FM official
Mardom Salari
Iran’s nuclear program moving forwards very, very fast: IAEA chief
EU’s Mora, Iran’s Bagheri headed for Vienna to resume nuclear talks
