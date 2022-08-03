Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on August 3

Arman-e-Emrouz

Iran not seeking to build atomic bomb: AEOI chief

Arman-e-Melli

Iran firm to reach strong, stable agreement but US seeking sanctions

Asia

1st batch of medicines for SMA patients arrives in Iran: IFDA chief

Aftab-e Eghtesadi

Commissioning hundreds of advanced centrifuges ‘firm response to recent US anti-Iran resolution’

Ebtekar

Iran injects gas into new centrifuge machines

Akhbar-e Sanat

Domestic steel produce surges

Iran inks MoU, worth $40bn, with Russia’s Gazprom

Azarbaijan

Iran able to build atomic bomb but no on agenda

Iran ready to coop. with Venezuela in all technological fields

Afkar

Pres. Raeisi to attend UNGA meeting

Eghtesad-e Pooya

Eight active trade zones for boosting export with world

Iran’s $40bn worth of MoU with Russia’s Gazprom to be turned into deal soon: Oil minister

Ettela’at

Injection of gas to hundreds of advanced centrifuges response to US anti-Iran resolution

