Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on August 3

Arman-e-Emrouz
Iran not seeking to build atomic bomb: AEOI chief
Arman-e-Melli
Iran firm to reach strong, stable agreement but US seeking sanctions
Asia
1st batch of medicines for SMA patients arrives in Iran: IFDA chief
Aftab-e Eghtesadi
Commissioning hundreds of advanced centrifuges ‘firm response to recent US anti-Iran resolution’
Ebtekar
Iran injects gas into new centrifuge machines
Akhbar-e Sanat
Domestic steel produce surges
Iran inks MoU, worth $40bn, with Russia’s Gazprom
Azarbaijan
Iran able to build atomic bomb but no on agenda
Iran ready to coop. with Venezuela in all technological fields
Afkar
Pres. Raeisi to attend UNGA meeting
Eghtesad-e Pooya
Eight active trade zones for boosting export with world
Iran’s $40bn worth of MoU with Russia’s Gazprom to be turned into deal soon: Oil minister
Ettela’at
Injection of gas to hundreds of advanced centrifuges response to US anti-Iran resolution
MA
