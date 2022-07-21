Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 21

Arman-e Melli:
Ghalibaf: Americans realized war leads them nowhere
Syrian unity agreed upon in Tehran summit
Aftab:
Iran-Syria strategic economy coop.
Iran, Saudi Arabia to hold talks again in near future
Etemad:
Iran FM: Turkey's political concern in N Syria must be resolved
Sanctions, Ukraine operation brought Iran, Russia closer to each other
Etela'at:
Nasrallah: Israel may not extract oil unless Lebanon's rights reserved
Iran, Russia, Turkey agree on fighting terrorism, Syrian sovereignty
Iran:
Neighbor-oriented policy to achieve results, Raeisi says
Jomhuri-e Eslami:
Iran-Russia-Syria joint statement stress on expulsion of terrorists, occupiers from Syria
Shahrvand:
Iran-Russia coop. to foil Western plots on Persian Gulf gas fields
Kayhan:
Washington, Tel Aviv shocked to see coalition of regional countries in Tehran
