Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 21

Arman-e Melli:

Ghalibaf: Americans realized war leads them nowhere

Syrian unity agreed upon in Tehran summit

Aftab:

Iran-Syria strategic economy coop.

Iran, Saudi Arabia to hold talks again in near future

Etemad:

Iran FM: Turkey's political concern in N Syria must be resolved

Sanctions, Ukraine operation brought Iran, Russia closer to each other

Etela'at:

Nasrallah: Israel may not extract oil unless Lebanon's rights reserved

Iran, Russia, Turkey agree on fighting terrorism, Syrian sovereignty

Iran:

Neighbor-oriented policy to achieve results, Raeisi says

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

Iran-Russia-Syria joint statement stress on expulsion of terrorists, occupiers from Syria

Shahrvand:

Iran-Russia coop. to foil Western plots on Persian Gulf gas fields

Kayhan:

Washington, Tel Aviv shocked to see coalition of regional countries in Tehran

