Arman-e Emrooz:

Tehran ready to return to JCPOA talks table in Vienna

Asia:

Hirmand border witnesses conflict between Iran, Taliban guards

Iran:

Bagheri Kani: Iran offers its proposals for concluding

Javan:

IRGC chief: America's political territory dwindling, witnessing failures

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

New round of JCPOA talks to be held in Vienna

Kayhan:

Death toll from flood in Iran risen to 69

