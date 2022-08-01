  1. Sports
Aug 1, 2022, 12:20 PM

Iran wins two golds on final day of World Taekwondo C'ship

TEHRAN, Aug. 01 (MNA) – Iran claimed two gold medals and one silver on the final day of the World Taekwondo Cadet Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria on Sunday.

In the men’s under-49 kg category final, Mohammadmehdi Saadati defeated Eunseok Lee of South Korea 2-0.

Bronze medals went to Dostan Nazhimkhanov of Kazakhstan and Bahadur Dostuyev of Azerbaijan.

Iran claimed the last gold of the Championships in the men’s under-61kg, with Radin Zeinali victorious against Nika Gogoberidze of Georgia.

Bronze medals in the category went to Artur Pak of Kazakhstan and Yunis Huseynov of Azerbaijan.

In the women’s under-37kg category final, Parnian Saki from Iran lost to Thosiri Singthong of Thailand.

Bronze medals were won by Alina Martirosyan of the United States and Oumaima Allassak of France.

