Four silver medals for Iranian taekwondokas in Asian c'ships

On the second day of the 25th Asian Taekwondo Championship, four Iranian representatives in both men's and women's divisions gained a silver medal each after they all lost to their opponents in the final matches.

The 25th Asian Taekwondo Championship is going on in Chuncheon, South Korea on 24–27 June.

Mehdi HajMousaei in his first Asian experience was beaten by his opponent from the host South Korea at -58 kg to grab the first silver medal for Iran. Also in the men's division, Mir Hashem Hosseini at -74 kg category lost 2-0 to his Uzbek rival in the final to win a second silver for Iran.

In the women's division, Mobina Nematzadeh faced a Chinese opponent in the final of -49 kg and lost to bag the third silver for the Iranian national team.

Also in the women's division in the weight category of 62 kg, Nastaran Valizadeh lost to a fighter from South Korea 2-0 to clinch the fourth silver medal for her country.

