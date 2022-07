The Iranian athlete, who is from Qazvin province, fought in the weight category of -80kg in the event.

He overpowered the rivals from China and Mongolia but was defeated by a South Korean opponent in the tournament.

The Asian Taekwondo Championships started in Hoban Gym in Chuncheon, South Korea, on June 29 for two days with the participation of 393 athletes from 36 states.

