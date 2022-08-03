Iran’s Shiri wins gold at World Junior Taekwondo C'ship

Shiri defeated Turkey’s Hayrunnisa Gurbuz in the final match of the women’s -42kg. The first round ended 7-7 but Shiri was awarded the round due to the manner of the points she landed.

In the second round, the score tied at 11-11 with just 45 seconds remaining. However, Shiri proved too strong and won the round and the match.

Iran’s Parnia Salmani also claimed a silver medal in the women’s -44kg. She lost to Natkamon Wassana from Thailand in the final match.

More than 1,250 athletes from 90 countries plus a refugee team will compete in Sofia, Bulgaria during the World Championships.

