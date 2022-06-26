  1. Sports
Jun 26, 2022, 10:39 AM

Iran wins 2 gold, 1 silver medals in Taekwondo C'ships

TEHRAN, Jun. 26 (MNA) – Iranian taekwondokas win 3 medals including 2 golds and 1 silver in Asian Taekwondo Championships underway in South Korea.

On the third day of the Asian Taekwondo Championships, Iranian athlete Zahra Pour-Esmaeil at -73 kg defeated her opponents from Jordan and South Korea to make it into the final match. She won the gold medal by beating the Kazakh taekwondoka 2-0.

Akram Khodabandeh also won over her Syrian and Chinese opponents to gain another medal for Iran.

Also, in the quarter-final and semi-final matches, Alireza Nad-Alian defeated his opponents from Qatar and Afghanistan and made it to the finals. Losing the finals to a Chinese taekwondoka, Nad-Alian was placed second and won a silver medal.

On the second day of the 25th Asian Taekwondo Championship, four Iranian representatives in both men's and women's divisions gained a silver medal each after they all lost to their opponents in the final matches.

