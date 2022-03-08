Tehran to host 22nd Asian volleyball clubs championships

Tehran will host the Asian volleyball clubs championships after the Urmia city in the west of Iran canceled its plan to host the event.

The next edition of the Asian volleyball clubs championships will be the 22nd edition of the event which will be held in Tehran.

The competition will be held from May 15 to 22 with the participation of 11 teams.

Two Iranian Paykan-e Tehran and Shahdab- Yazd volleyball clubs will represent Tehran in the championships.

The Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship, previously the AVC Cup Men's Club Tournament (between 1999–2002), is an annual continental club volleyball competition organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC), the sport's continental governing body. The competition was first contested in 1999 in China.

The winners of the Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship qualify for the FIVB Volleyball Men's Club World Championship.

Paykan-e Tehran is the most successful team in the competitions, winning the competition seven times. Iranian teams have won the tournament 15 times out of 21 editions so far.

The Iranian national volleyball federation decided to hold the 2022 Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship at the Azadi Sports Complex volleyball hall in Tehran in the west of Tehran.

