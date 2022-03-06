Iran female handball team to participate in Asian C'ships

In its first match, the Iranian team will compete against Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

Handbalists from Iran, India, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Thailand are participating in the championship that will be held at the Universal Sports Complex Dostyk, Almaty, (Kazakhstan) from 7 to 14 March 2022.

The top two teams from the championship will directly qualify for the 23rd IHF Women’s Junior World Handball Championship, to be held in Slovenia from 22 June to 3 July 2022.

The previous edition of the championship was held in Lebanon in 2019, with the Republic of Korea taking its 15th straight title by defeating Japan in the final by 26 – 19. China claimed a bronze medal by defeating hosts Lebanon by 34 – 17.

