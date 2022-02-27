Iranian wrestler wins gold medal in Yasar Dogu Tournament

In the 97kg category, Mohammad Hossein Mohammadian defeated his Uzbek opponent 11-0 in the first round.

In the second round, he defeated the Kazakh wrestler 16-4 and advance to the semifinals.

Defeating his Turkish opponent 10-0, Mohammadian made his way to the final match.

By defeating the Russian world bronze medalist Alikhan Lukmanovich Zhabrailov 4-3 in the final match, he won the gold medal of Yasar Dogu Tournament 2022.

The 50th Yasar Dogu Tournament 2022, is a wrestling event held in Istanbul, Turkey between 24 and 27 February 2022.

