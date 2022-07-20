Western Media react to trilateral Iran-Turkey-Russia summit

According to western media, Iran ‘Russia and Turkey seek to forge an anti-West alliance.

Referring to the point that both Russia and Iran are under massive sanctions of the West, some western media believe that the Russian president’s intention is to use Iran’s experience in facing the sanctions as a country that suffered a lot under the pressure of the sanctions of West.

The London-based newspaper 'The Times' in an article said that since the Ukraine war broke out, the Russian leader is looking for friends and he has come to the right place. Both Russia and Iran are under massive sanctions of the West and view the West as an evil, corrupting force.



The British media also said that on only his second trip outside the country since the beginning of the war in February, Putin will meet President Raisi and Ayatollah Khamenei, the Islamic Republic’s supreme leader. The two nations have had close relations for many years and now Moscow seeks to expand its relations and cooperation with Iran. More than ever.

Sky News said Vladimir Putin has arrived in Iran for his first trip outside the former Soviet Union since the beginning of the war. His visit to the Iranian capital is his first trip beyond the old USSR since he traveled to China in February.

According to Sky News, Vladimir Putin has described Western sanctions against Moscow as a declaration of economic war and is focusing his attempts at international diplomacy on China, India, and Tehran.

The Sky quoting Yuri Ushakov Putin's foreign policy adviser reported, "The contact with Iran’s supreme leader is very important. A trusting dialogue has developed between them on the most important issues on the bilateral and international agenda."



The British daily newspaper The Guardian said that Vladimir Putin ended his first major summit outside Russia since Ukraine’s war broke out with an endorsement from Iran for its response to NATO, a clash with Turkey over Syria and signs of progress over the lifting of the Russian blockade of Ukrainian grain.

The report added that the Tehran summit held between Putin, the Iranian president, Ebrahim Raisi, and the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, showed that Russia keeps its influence in the Middle East.

Also, The British media claimed that Russia and Iran’s leaders seek to reduce their countries' dependence on the US dollar.

The Independent newspaper in a report said that the trilateral talks took place in Tehran in response to the US president’s visit to the Middle East and his meeting with some US allies.

